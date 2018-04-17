CBI Files Case Against Three Directors In Rs 621-Crore Fraud Involving Punjab And Sindh Bank

The agency action came on a Punjab and Sindh Bank complaint on April 11, wherein it was alleged that the loan was not used for the purpose it was sanctioned.
The CBI official said searches were carried out at various places, including residences and office premises of the accused at two locations each in Delhi, Punjab's Patiala and Chandigarh as well as in Haryana's Panchkula.
It is the second CBI case against the SPPL. Another CBI case was registered against the company and its directors in May 2014 on the State Bank of India's complaint regarding alleged fraud of Rs 157 crore.
