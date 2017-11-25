Special GST Session By CBEC To Address Taxpayers' Queries The hour-long session on GST will be organized on both days of the weekend between 4 pm to 5 pm. The venue is hall number 18 of Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The hour-long session will be organized on both days of the weekend between 4 pm to 5 pm which is on November 25 and 26. The venue is hall number 18 of Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Everyone is free to attend the session for solving any doubt or query about the filing of GST return.



The official twitter handle of CBEC invites everyone to attend the session "for addressing queries of taxpayers and other stakeholders on registration return filing on GSTN portal and offline utility for return filing." Special Session for the taxpayers and other stakeholders at GST Pavilion in Hall No. 18 of Pragati Maidan,New Delhi. All are welcome. pic.twitter.com/JwaJb5A1TF — CBEC (@CBEC_India) November 25, 2017

was launched on July 1 this year amid a lot of fanfare and enthusiasm. The government had even organized a mid-night parliament session to announce it to register it as a historic event in an unprecedented parallel to similar sessions that were organized only three times in history. The first such midnight Parliamentary session was organized on the August 15, 1947 when India got independence from the UK. The second and third sessions were organized when India completed 25 years and 50 years of independence in 1972 and 1997, respectively.



