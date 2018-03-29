CBEC Extends Refund Fortnight For Exporters, Deadline Now March 31 The Government of India aims to ensure that all the exporters get their refunds sanctioned at the earliest

The Government of India (GOI) aims to ensure that all the exporters get their refunds sanctioned at the earliest and, therefore, requests the exporters to avail this opportunity to settle their refund claims if not done as yet.



Earlier, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) had taken an initiative to observe a Refund Sanction Fortnight that started from March 15 and ended on March 29, 2018 at a Pan-India level.



Administrative and logistical arrangements were made in order to ensure that maximum number of pending refund claims are settled during the said fortnight. As per the reports from field offices of Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), most of the refund claims which were pending due to errors committed while filing the GST (Goods and Services Tax) returns and where exporters came forward with requisite documentation, have been settled.







In order to facilitate the sanction of refunds, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has decided to extend the Refund Fortnight and keep open all the Customs field formations on March 29, March 30 and March 31 even though these are holidays/ non-working days. The necessary administrative instructions have been issued in this regard. March 29 is being observed as Mahavir Jayanti this time. Good Friday falls on March 30, while the last day of the financial year happens to be a Saturday. However, all the customs field formations are open on these three days.The Government of India (GOI) aims to ensure that all the exporters get their refunds sanctioned at the earliest and, therefore, requests the exporters to avail this opportunity to settle their refund claims if not done as yet. Earlier, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) had taken an initiative to observe a Refund Sanction Fortnight that started from March 15 and ended on March 29, 2018 at a Pan-India level. Administrative and logistical arrangements were made in order to ensure that maximum number of pending refund claims are settled during the said fortnight. As per the reports from field offices of Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), most of the refund claims which were pending due to errors committed while filing the GST (Goods and Services Tax) returns and where exporters came forward with requisite documentation, have been settled.