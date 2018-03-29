CBEC Extends Refund Fortnight For Exporters, Deadline Now March 31

The Government of India (GOI) aims to ensure that all the exporters get their refunds sanctioned at the earliest and, therefore, requests the exporters to avail this opportunity to settle their refund claims if not done as yet.
(Also Read: Six Things You Must Know About the New GST Rates)
Earlier, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) had taken an initiative to observe a Refund Sanction Fortnight that started from March 15 and ended on March 29, 2018 at a Pan-India level.
Comments
Administrative and logistical arrangements were made in order to ensure that maximum number of pending refund claims are settled during the said fortnight. As per the reports from field offices of Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), most of the refund claims which were pending due to errors committed while filing the GST (Goods and Services Tax) returns and where exporters came forward with requisite documentation, have been settled.