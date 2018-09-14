Paytm Offers Up To 7,500 Rupees Cashback On Petrol, Diesel Purchase. All Details Here

Paytm's cashback offer on purchase of petrol, diesel is valid till August 1, 2019.

Amid rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country, mobile wallets are offering cashback and discount schemes on purchase of fuel. Petrol and diesel prices surged to record levels on Friday as oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised fuel rates across metro cities. In Delhi, petrol price touched Rs. 81.28 per litre today. A litre of petrol can be purchased today at Rs 88.67 in Mumbai, at Rs 84.49 in Chennai and Rs. 83.14 in Kolkata. In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel prices are at record levels of Rs. 73.30, Rs. 77.82 and Rs. 77.49, Rs. 75.15 per litre respectively.

Here are key things to know about Paytm's offer on petrol, diesel:

1. One can get a cashback of Rs 7,500, if the payment is made via Paytm wallet at select petrol pump, according to paytm's webiste -- paytm.com. The offer is valid on a minimum transaction value of Rs 50 on all transactions. Paytm's offer is valid till August 1, 2019.

2. After the first transaction on petrol pump using Paytm, customers will get an SMS to participate in 'Get upto Rs 7500 cashback offer'. One can participate in the offer by going to "Cashback offers" section in the profile section.

3. Paytm promo codes shall be sent via SMS within 48 working hours of a successful eligible transaction. These promo codes can be redeemed only by users who have received them after the eligible transactions at petrol pumps, said Paytm.

4. Customer has to activate and participate in the offer again on 11th 21st, 31st, 41st successful transaction to avail the complete offer.

5. However, in case of multiple transactions, cashback and promo codes will be credited against only the first eligible transaction of the week.