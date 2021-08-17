CarTrade Tech IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

CarTrade operates brands such as CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall and BikeWale

CarTrade Tech is likely to finalise the share allotment today i.e. August 17, 2021. The Rs 3,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 20.29 times, receiving a total of 26.31 crore bids as against 1.29 crore shares on offer. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 32.48 times, qualified institutional buyers segment was subscribed nearly 19 times and retail investors, 1.41 times. The shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 23.

The multi-channel auto platform's IPO was an offer-for-sale of 12,354,811 shares by marquee investors, including Warburg Pincus, Temasek and JP Morgan.

CarTrade is an online auto marketplace platform founded by Vinay Sanghi, former CEO of Mahindra First Choice, and Rajan Mehra, former country head of eBay India in the year 2009. It enables buyers and sellers to transact in new and used vehicles, and operates various brands such as CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall and BikeWale. CarTrade is backed by marquee investors such as Temasek, Warburg Pincus and JP Morgan.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the lead managers to the public issue of CarTrade, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

Here's how to check the allotment status of CarTrade Tech IPO

Link Intime India website

Select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID

Select company name (CarTrade Tech Limited - IPO)

Enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP Client ID

Click on the 'Search' button to know whether the shares were allotted

BSE website