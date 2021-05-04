Carbon Compacting Plant Installed In J&K As Part Of Green Initiatives For Indian Army

Carbon compacting plant is installed to decrease the non-biodegradable annual waste.

A new carbon compacting plant is installed in the valley of Jammu and Kashmir in order to support the Indian Army and counter the carbon footprint in the region due to increasing non-biodegradable output produced by the locally stationed troops in the area. The carbon compacting plant is a part of the green initiatives of Cosmo Foundation - the social arm (a community outreach initiative) of Cosmo Film Limited. According to a statement shared by Cosmo Foundation, the carbon compacting plant is installed with the aim to decrease the non-biodegradable annual waste.

The project is implemented to augment the existing carbon compacting plant in the district. The new tetra pack milk or TPM compacting plant will compact the empty tetra pack cartons into smaller pellets which will be expedited to a recycling plant at Khatima, situated near Dehradun, in a cost-effective manner.

Cosmo Films is a manufacturing company and is involved in the production of bi-axially oriented polypropylene films mostly used for lamination, label, and industrial applications. Cosmo Films Limited is a listed company on stock exchanges BSE and NSE. On Tuesday, shares of Cosmo Films settled 1.46 per cent higher at Rs 690.30 apiece on the BSE.