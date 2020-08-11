Passenger Vehicle Sales Decline 4% In July, Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 15%: Industry Body

Total passenger vehicle sales declined 3.86 per cent to 1,82,779 units in July 2020, compared to 1,90,115 units in July 2019, data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed. Sales of two-wheelers came in at 12,81,354 units in July 2020, compared to 15,11,717 units in July 2019 marking a decrease of 15.24 per cent, SIAM said. The total production of passenger vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycle in the month of July 2020 was 17,15,514 units, as against 2,428,518 units in July 2019 with a de-growth of 29.36 per cent SIAM added.

"The month of July was significantly better than the preceding months and it instilled some confidence into the industry. Many OEMs have registered improved sales vis-a-vis the past few months, and this brings back a sentiment of resolve to the sector," Rajesh Menon, Director General," SIAM said in a statement.

For the April-July period, annual passenger vehicle sales were down 63 per cent 336,513 units and two-wheeler sales were down 60.54 per cent at 25,74,467 units, SIAM said.

Total production of passenger vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycle for April-July period fell 66 per cent to s 31,73,169.

"After few consecutive of months of plummeted sales in a post-Covid scenario, there are signs of Green-Shoots in Passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, where the year-on-year de-growth is much lesser than the previous months. The sales numbers in the month of August would indicate, if this is a sustainable demand and not just a pent-up demand," Rajan Wadhera, president, SIAM stated.