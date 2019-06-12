Passenger Car Sales Fall 26% In May Amid Low Demand: 10 Things To Know

Total production fell 9.31% in the first two months of the financial year, according to SIAM data

Passenger car sales in the country stood at 1,47,546 units last month, marking a year-on-year decline of 26.03 per cent, data from industry body SIAM or Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers showed. Total passenger vehicle sales - which include passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans - declined 20.55 per cent to 2,39,347 units in May 2019, according to SIAM. The data comes amid a liquidity crisis and higher cost of credit in the aftermath of a default by IL&FS last year, which led to a contagion effect on the country's non-banking finance companies sector.