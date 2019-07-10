Car Sales Down 17% In June, 8th Straight Month Of Declines: Industry Body

The sales of passenger vehicles fell for the eighth straight month in the longest stretch of declines since 2014, industry body SIAM or Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' data showed. Total passenger vehicle sales fell 17.54 per cent to 2,25,732 units in June compared with 2,73,748 units sold during the same month last year.



In the first quarter (April-June period) of current financial year, passenger vehicles sales fell by 18.42 per cent to 712,620 units. In the same period a year ago, sales stood at 873,490 units.

The sales of two-wheeler also declined in June. A total of 16,49,477 units were sold, down 11.7 per cent from the corresponding period a year ago.

For the quarter ended June 30, vehicle sales across all categories declined by 12.35 per cent to 60,85,406 units.

Total passenger vehicles registered a slump of 18.42 per cent in April-June period, while two-wheeler sales fell 11.68 per cent to 5,014,071 units on year-on-year basis.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, earlier this year lowered its sales growth forecast for financial year 2019-20 citing an industry-wide weakening of demand. Last week, the Delhi-based carmaker cut production for a fifth straight month in June on surging inventories.



