Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Rise 2.5% In October

Maruti Suzuki India - the country's biggest carmaker by market value - on Friday reported a 2.50 per cent increase in total sales in the domestic market last month. In a regulatory filing, the auto maker said its domestic sales stood at 1,41,550 vehicles in October, as against 138,100 in the corresponding period a year ago. Maruti Suzuki shares rose more than 1 per cent after the release of the sales data by the company.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market came in at 139,121 units last month, marking an increase of 2.33 per cent.

Total exports rose 5.68 per cent to 9,158 vehicles last month, Maruti Suzuki India said.

Sales in the Compact segment - including the New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire models - rose 15.91 per cent to 75,094 vehicles.

In the Mini segment however, which includes the Old WagonR, S-Presso and Alto models, Maruti Suzuki's sales shrank 13.09 per cent to 28,537 vehicles.

On the BSE, Maruti Suzuki shares rose as much as 1.20 per cent to Rs 7,647.85 apiece. At 12:23 pm, Maruti Suzuki shares traded 0.96 per cent higher at Rs 7,630.00 on the bourse, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was up 0.15 per cent.

