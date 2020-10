Passenger vehicle sales rose 17 per cent in the second quarter of current financial year compared to same quarter last year, industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Association (SIAM) said in a press release. Car sales saw an uptick of 16 per cent, SIAM added.

"Festive demand is good right now", SIAM President, Kenichi Ayukawa said. However, he added that "whether to see recovery is real or sustainable we'll have to wait to see demand in january-march quarter."