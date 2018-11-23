'Can't Say Differences With Centre Over': RBI Board Member On 9-Hour Meet

The Reserve Bank of India board is to meet next on December 14

Seven hours out of nine spent on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board meeting on Monday were taken up by presentation only, news agency ANI has quoted a board member as saying. "We attended the Monday meeting with complete preparation and were not tense. It was an intellectual debate and the meeting was intellectually stimulating," said the member, who didn't want to be identified. Announcements following the marathon board meeting failed to calm investors, as the Street expected implementation of the proposed measures to take time.