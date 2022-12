Stock of Canara Bank closed at Rs 291.45 apiece on BSE. (File)

Canara Bank today said it has crossed the business milestone of Rs 20 lakh crore.

"Canara Bank has achieved a milestone of crossing the total global business of Rs 20,00,000 crore as on 22nd December, 2022," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of Canara Bank closed at Rs 291.45 apiece on BSE, down by 6.54 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)