Can Budget 2020 Reboot The Banking Sector?

In what is going to be one of the most crucial Budgets in recent history, Budget 2020 will set the tone for the next monetary policy review on February 6. Experts feel the banking sector continues to face stress and are pitching for a permanent refinance window that will aid non-banking financial companies.

Abheek Barua, Chief Economist at HDFC Bank believes, "The central problem is risk and the government through this Budget can make an attempt to reduce the risk by holding or purchasing some of the toxic assets of NBFC sector."

Ajay Bagga, market veteran, said, "There is continuous stress for the public sector banks. More capital is needed and credit flow, especially to the SME segment, needs to be increased. Shadow banks or NBFCs are still facing severe funding issues, that is a nearly Rs 24 lakh crore segment that has been funding constrained for nearly 18 months now. Asset quality review of systematically important NBFCs should be undertaken to boost confidence amongst the funders. Bankruptcy process under the IBC needs to be streamlined and made faster, so that banks can file for and get recoveries for bad loans in a quicker manner. Additional capital, credit disbursal, more funds for NBFCs and faster IBC resolutions are the key requirements for the banking sector."

While the Economic Survey for 2020 suggests greater home sales can clean up banks and NBFC balance sheets, Abheek Barua, Chief Economist at HDFC Bank said, "We need a bad bank for NBFCs; the NBFC service is the most capital or credit-starved section of the economy."

Mr Ajay Bagga said, "Budget 2020 will need to be a tight balancing act between growth stimulus and fiscal prudence. Given the slowdown in economy and falling tax revenues, there is limited fiscal space for the government. We expect increased outlay for the rural population and infrastructure sector".

Some experts believe more consolidation for PSU banks may be on the anvil. However, will that be enough to reboot India's financial sector?