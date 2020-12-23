Cairn Energy Wins Investment Treaty Arbitration Against India Over Tax Dispute: Report

Cairn in March 2015 filed a formal dispute against a demand for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax department that dates back to the 2007 listing of its then Indian operation

Cairn Energy's legal win ends one of the most high profile disputes in the country.

Cairn Energy has won an international arbitration case against the government over a tax dispute, ending one of the most high profile disputes in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told news agency Reuters.

Cairn in March 2015 filed a formal dispute against a demand for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax department that dates back to the 2007 listing of its then Indian operation. The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cairn Energy could not be reached.

