Cairn Energy Wins Investment Treaty Arbitration Against India Over Tax Dispute: Report

Cairn Energy's legal win ends one of the most high profile disputes in the country.

Cairn Energy has won an international arbitration case against the government over a tax dispute, ending one of the most high profile disputes in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told news agency Reuters.

Cairn in March 2015 filed a formal dispute against a demand for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax department that dates back to the 2007 listing of its then Indian operation. The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cairn Energy could not be reached.