British explorer Cairn Energy Plc has won an arbitration against the Indian government, seeking Rs 10,247 crore in retrospective taxes

Cairn Energy Wins Arbitration Against Government In Tax Dispute: Report

British explorer Cairn Energy Plc has won an arbitration against the Indian government, seeking Rs 10,247 crore in retrospective taxes, sources said Wednesday.

This is the second blow to the government in three months. An international arbitration tribunal had in September ruled against the government levying retrospective taxes on Vodafone Group.

Sources said an international arbitration tribunal ruled that government's tax claim of Rs 10,247 crore in past taxes over a 2006-07 internal reorganisation of Cairn's India business was not a valid demand.

The tribunal has also asked government to pay the funds withheld along with the interest to the British oil explorer for seizing dividend, tax refund and sale of shares to partly recover the dues.

