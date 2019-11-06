NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Cabinet To Review Bharat Petroleum Sale Proposal Next Week: Report

The government plans to sell its entire 53.29 per cent stake along with management control in BPCL for about $10 billion.

Corporates | | Updated: November 06, 2019 21:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cabinet ToReview Bharat PetroleumSale Proposal Next Week: Report
New Delhi: 

Country's cabinet is expected to evaluate a proposal to sell the government's stake in state-run Bharat Petroleum next week, a government source said.

The government plans to sell its entire 53.29 per cent stake along with management control in BPCL for about $10 billion.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bharat PetroleumBharat Petroleum sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MaharashtraDelhi PoliceSensexJharkhand ElectionCyclone BulbulDelhi Air QualityKarnatakaKiran BediAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusToday NewsBala MovieAnti Pollution MaskMi CC9 ProMi WatchShare Market

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top