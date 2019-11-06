Cabinet To Review Bharat Petroleum Sale Proposal Next Week: Report

Country's cabinet is expected to evaluate a proposal to sell the government's stake in state-run Bharat Petroleum next week, a government source said.

The government plans to sell its entire 53.29 per cent stake along with management control in BPCL for about $10 billion.

