Cabinet Okays Scheme For Setting Up 7 Textile Parks

Union Cabinet has approved setting up of seven textile parks across the country

A scheme for setting up seven integrated textile parks across the country with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore over a period of five years, was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The scheme titled PM MITRA (mega integrated textile region and apparel parks), will facilitate setting up of parks both at greenfield and brownfield sites in those states which show an interest in it, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told media persons after the cabinet meeting.

In fact he said that 10 states already have evinced interest in setting up the parks even as the government is talking to all the states about the scheme.

Setting up of the parks will provide direct employment to around seven lakh people while 14 lakh people will get indirect employment, official sources said.

MITRA parks will be set up through the special purpose vehicle (SPV) route and which would be owned by both state governments and the central government under a public private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Mr Goyal said that the central government will give Rs 500 crore as support to greenfield parks while Rs 200 crore will be provided for brownfield parks.

The parks will have incubation centres, plug and play facility, road connectivity, waste water system, warehousing facilities and hostels for workers, a statement issued by the Ministry of Textiles said.