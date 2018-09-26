NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Cabinet Okays Conversion Of GST Network Into Government Entity

50% stake of GSTN will be owned by Centre and the remaining by states on pro-rata basis in the new structure, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Economy | | Updated: September 26, 2018 15:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cabinet Okays Conversion Of GST Network Into Government Entity

Proposal to convert GSTN into 100% government-owned firm was earlier approved by GST Council.

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Wednesday cleared a proposal to convert GST Network (GSTN) into a government-owned company, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Briefing reporters about the decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting, the finance minister said that 50 per cent stake will be owned by the Centre and the remaining by the states on pro-rata basis in the new structure.

Currently, the Centre and states together hold 49 per cent stake in the GST Network, the company that provides IT backbone to the new indirect tax regime. The remaining 51 per cent is held by five private financial institutions -- HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, NSE Strategic Investment Co and LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

The proposal to convert GSTN into 100 per cent government-owned company was earlier approved by the all-powerful GST Council.

The GSTN was incorporated as a private limited company on March 28, 2013 under the UPA government. It is a Section 8 company under the new Companies Act and hence is a not-for-profit entity.

 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GSTNGST NetworkArun Jaitley

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Aadhaar Case VerdictTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWeight LossWatch BrandsDominosBuilding Collapses In DelhiMS DhoniTanushree Dutta

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top