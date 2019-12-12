Cabinet Clears Amendments to IBC: Key Things To Know

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, has already been amended thrice till date

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved a major overhaul of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019. The measure will streamline the insolvency resolution process and protect last mile funding, thus boosting investment in financially distressed sectors and enhancing the ease of doing business.

The IBC (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, is likely to be introduced in the current session of the Parliament. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which came into force in 2016, has already been amended thrice till date.

The IBC amendment bill ring-fences the successful bidders of stressed assets from the risk of criminal proceedings against offences committed by previous management and promoters. Sapan Gupta, Partner and National Head of Banking and Finance, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, said, "Approval by the cabinet to provide immunity to successful bidders under IBC is a great boost to IBC. This is a positive and timely step and will increase confidence among prospective buyers of stressed assets"

The bill proposes a threshold for financial creditors to prevent frivolous triggering of corporate insolvency, thus ensuring that bankruptcy is not invoked for small amounts.

The provisions allow the corporate debtor to continue as a going concern by clarifying that the licenses, permits, concessions and clearances cannot be terminated or suspended during the moratorium period.

The bill also lowers the rating threshold for public sector banks to purchase high-rated pooled assets to BBB+ from 'financially sound' nonbanking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) under the partial credit guarantee (PCG) scheme. This move will help NBFCs and HFCs to avoid distress sale of assets and render them eligible for funds from the banking system.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) - also known as shadow banks - have been key drivers of lending growth in India, with their consolidated balance sheet worth Rs 28.8 lakh crore ($400 billion) in 2018-19, based on central bank data. In a related development, the cabinet has earlier approved easier lending rules for shadow banks to help them get more access to funds

In the immediate future, the bill will provide a cushion to at least two high-profile transactions. ArcelorMittal and JSW Steel are seeking to be ring-fenced from ongoing cases and immunity from future investigations before completing the acquisition of Essar Steel and Bhushan Power & Steel.