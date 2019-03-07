Cabinet Approves Plan To Revive Stressed Thermal Plants

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the two power projects would start operations from 2023-24

The Cabinet on Thursday approved a plan to revive some of the some stressed thermal power plants and set up new coal-fired power plants to curb power deficit, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Power projects of 1,320-megawatts of capacity would be set up in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

While the Bihar power plant would cost Rs 10,439 crore ($1.49 billion), the one in Uttar Pradesh would be built with an investment of Rs 11,089 crore.

The two power projects would start operations from 2023-24, Mr Jaitley said.