Profit
Home | Energy

Cabinet Approves Plan To Revive Stressed Thermal Plants

While the Bihar power plant would cost Rs 10,439 crore ($1.49 billion), the one in Uttar Pradesh would be built with an investment of Rs 11,089 crore.

Energy | | Updated: March 07, 2019 14:27 IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the two power projects would start operations from 2023-24


New Delhi: 

The Cabinet on Thursday approved a plan to revive some of the some stressed thermal power plants and set up new coal-fired power plants to curb power deficit, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Power projects of 1,320-megawatts of capacity would be set up in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

While the Bihar power plant would cost Rs 10,439 crore ($1.49 billion), the one in Uttar Pradesh would be built with an investment of Rs 11,089 crore.

The two power projects would start operations from 2023-24, Mr Jaitley said.

