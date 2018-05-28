Buying OnePlus 6 Using SBI Cards? Last Day To Avail Rs 2,000 Cashback On Amazon India The offer is applicable on SBI customers making payment through the bank's debit card for a OnePlus 6 device on e-commerce company Amazon India's website, amazon.in.

Here are five things to know about those looking to avail SBI's cashback offer on purchase of a OnePlus 6 smartphone through e-tailer Amazon India:

1. The cashback is valid only once per card account.



2. How to avail: The user has to follow the normal purchase process on Amazon India to avail the offer. "There are no other special steps to avail this offer," according to the Amazon India website.

Order the #OnePlus6 with your #SBIDebitCard on #Amazon and get an additional INR 2000 #cashback! Offer valid till 28th May 2018. For more information and terms & conditions, visit https://t.co/CRKCWX7Ecg#SBI#SBIDebitCard#OnePlus6#Amazon#Cashback#Offers#OnePlus6Launchpic.twitter.com/TD3flLCE3f State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 28, 2018

3. Minimum transaction: The minimum transaction amount to avail cashback is Rs.28,000. "The cashback will be calculated on the net amount paid on the card for the OnePlus 6 smartphone (after an exchange offer, if applied) in a single transaction," Amazon India explained. That means after applying any discounts or selecting an exchange service on Amazon India, the customer is required to make a transaction of at least Rs. 28,000 to avail the SBI cashback under this scheme.



4. Mode of purchase/payment: The offer can be availed on purchases made through Amazon India's website as well as mobile app. SBI's cashback offer can also be availed on cart payment on delivery. However, please note that the facility of card on delivery payment is subject to availability of the card accepting machine at the time of delivery, the e-tailer mentioned on its website.



5. "In order to not lose out on the offer, we highly recommend that you pay with your card online at the time of placing the order," Amazon India said. "Net banking transactions are not included," it added. "Any query / issue in relation to the cashback will be entertained by Bank only till September 28, 2018. Post such date, Bank will not entertain any correspondence or communication regarding this Offer or the cashback from any person," according to the e-commerce website.



