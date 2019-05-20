Buying A New Air Conditioner This Summer? Make Sure It Comes With These Features

Buying a new air conditioner can be quite a task. For starters, there are way too many options available in the market right now. You'll be flooded with options and, sometimes, even compelled to buy something you normally shouldn't, thanks to highly skilled salespeople.

But if you're smart enough to do your homework before you step out to buy a new air conditioner, you could end up with the best product for you. You will also end up saving a lot of money, both during your purchase as well as while using the air conditioner.

Air conditioners now promise plenty of out-of-the-world features. But most of them are just marketing tactics. Essentially, you need a few basic sets of features and they need to work just right.

Expandable inverter AC

Hitachi's new air conditioners feature an expandable inverter. This means that whenever the ambient temperature shifts, the air conditioner can easily expand its capacity. This works extremely well when it suddenly gets too hot outside, resulting in your house getting even hotter. Expandable inverter ACs can also quickly bring down humidity levels inside your house.

Hitachi Cooling & Heating has introduced a new 'Hitachi Air' for a perfectly balanced and harmonious indoor air experience in its new lineup. It ensures a pleasant indoor environment by conditioning the air through five innovative technologies. An offering like no other, Hitachi Air is a combination of Fresh Air, Clean Air, Odour-free Air, Surround Air and Silent Air.

Here are the five features that make Hitachi air feel it to believe it new air conditioners perfect for your home:

1. Fresh Air: The unique Frost Wash Technology-iFresh is the secret to get fresh air indoors. This self-cleaning function washes away dust from inside the AC unit. The dew/moisture collected on the heat exchanger is converted into frost, which when melts flushes away the dust accumulated on the heat exchanger. The fan operation dries and cleans up the heat exchanger. This process reduces 93 per cent bacteria and mold, and prevents water droplets to stay inside the unit, resulting in fresh and hygienic air all the time.

2. Clean Air: With Auto Filter Cleaning Technology - iClean, a brush sweeps over the stainless steel filter automatically at regular intervals to remove and catch any dust that accumulates at the filter. This ensures clean and dust free air, power saving, low maintenance and lifelong consistent cooling by your Hitachi air-conditioner.

3. Odour-free Air: Hitachi ACs come with the innovative Soft Dry Technology, which gets activated after you turn off the AC. The T-flow fan starts after the flap is closed and runs for 3 minutes to dry up the heat exchanger. This prevents the growth of bacteria and mold inside the AC unit and gives you odour-free air every time you turn on the AC. It also enhances the performance of your AC.

4. Surround Air: Perfect airflow distribution has always been a concern for consumers. With intelligent engineering and ingenious design, Hitachi has been able to develop big flow deflectors that can move up and down by 90 degrees. The vertical air deflection and wide angle movement provides uniform cooling in every corner of the room, even cooling the blind spots right below the AC unit which other ACs usually miss.

5. Silent Air: T-Flow fan is a unique patented design of the indoor fan blower that reduces air cutting noise and gives you a silent cooling experience along with larger air throw.

Disclaimer: This is an advertorial and NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy of the content.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.