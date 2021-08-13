Burger King's Net Loss Narrows To Rs 44.35 Crore In June Quarter

Burger King India's revenue from operations stood at Rs 149 crore

Burger King India announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2021-22, reporting a net loss of Rs 44.35 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 80.45 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's net loss narrowed in the first quarter of the current fiscal on account of muted sales last year due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burger King India's revenue from operations or sales in the June quarter stood at Rs 149 crore, compared to Rs 38.49 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a growth of 289 per cent year-on-year.

In the June quarter, Burger King India launched a 'stunner menu' with a focus on the value and variety with different taste profiles and food formats. Its largest variety in value menu covers 11 products including burgers, wraps, rice, volcano, according to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchange stoday.

