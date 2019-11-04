Burger King Looks To Raise Up To Rs 400 Crore In IPO In India

Private equity firm Everstone Capital operates Burger King India.

The Indian arm of fast-food chain Burger King has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 400 crore ($56.58 million) via the issue of new shares, according to a draft prospectus seen by Reuters.

Private equity firm Everstone Capital, which operates Burger King India, is considering a private placement of shares worth Rs 150 crore ahead of the IPO, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial are lead managers of the IPO.

