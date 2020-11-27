Burger King India IPO To Open Next Week; Price Band Set At Rs 59-60/Share

Burger King India already has 261 restaurants across 57 cities, including Delhi-NCR and Mumbai

Burger King India's Rs 810 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on December 2. The IPO of the quick service restaurant chain will be open for three days, from December 2 to 4. The shares will be listed on the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty on December 14.

Burger King's initial public offer (IPO) will consist of fresh issue of equity shares amounting to Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 360 crore by the promoter QSR Asia. In a pre-IPO placement, the company has already raised Rs 91.92 crore from Amansa Investments at a price of Rs 58.50 per share.

Investors can bid for a minimum one lot of 250 equity shares and in multiples of thereafter, upto 13 lots. Retail investors can thus apply for maximum 3,250 equity shares at higher end of the price band.

Burger King India will use proceeds from the public offer to open company-owned restaurants and for general corporate purposes. It plans to establish around 700 restaurants, including sub-franchised outlets, by December 31, 2026.

Burger King India already has 261 restaurants across 57 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Amritsar.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial are the book running lead managers, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.