Bullet Train Project: Tender Invited For Delhi-Amritsar High-Speed Rail Corridor

Tender is invited for Delhi-Amritsar high speed rail corridor

Delhi-Amritsar High-Speed Rail corridor: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has invited tenders for the final alignment design including aerial LiDAR survey and other-related infrastructural work for the 459 km long Delhi-Amritsar high-speed rail corridor. The bid submission closing date is December 28, 2020, while the bid opening date is December 29, 2020 according to the Central Public Procurement Portal. The NHSRCL is entrusted with the responsibility for the development, implementation, and maintenance of the upcoming high-speed rail corridor. The Delhi-Amritsar high-speed rail corridor will connect Ludhiana en route and aims to significantly reduce the travel time between the national capital and Amritsar. NHSRCL is yet to provide specifications about the corridor and all the stations that the corridor will cover.



Delhi-Amritsar HSR Tender is invited for the Final Alignment design including Aerial LiDAR survey and other related work for Delhi-Amritsar High Speed Rail corridor.

For more details log on to CPP portal or visit #NHSRCL website https://t.co/I28jlPIMol#BulletTrainIndia#DAHSRpic.twitter.com/MiCyZ7HarC — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) December 4, 2020

​The prioritized bullet train corridor project is the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, which will reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just three hours. The first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be 508-km long project is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The rolling stock of the bullet train is being developed on the lines of the Japanese E5 Shinkansen technology. It will cover a total of 12 stations en route and will operate at a speed of 320 km per hour. (Also Read: Bullet Train Project: Agreement Signed With L&T For India's Biggest Infrastructure Contract )

Recently, NHSRCL signed a contract agreement with the infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the design and construction of the 237 km long viaduct between Vapi (Zaroli village at Maharashtra-Gujarat border) and Vadodara (Gujarat), which is said to be the country's biggest infrastructure contract for construction and design. The contract involves a major 47 per cent of the high-speed rail alignment, which includes the construction of four stations and a depot.