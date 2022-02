Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget speech in Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the budget today, said the Union Budget 2022-23 will lay the foundation for India's economic growth and expansion for the next 25 years.

In her speech, she said India is in a strong position to withstand future challenges and the government's focus will continue on boosting public investment to modernise infrastructure..

Here is the Full Text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech:

Budget Speech by NDTV on Scribd