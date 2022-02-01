5 Big Highlights Of The Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2022 budget today. (Representational)

Here are five big takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech:

No change in income tax. Total expenditure Rs 39.5 lakh crore, up only 4.8 per cent. 60 lakh 'Make-In-India' jobs over the last five years. 30 per cent tax on transfer of virtual digital assets. Digital currency by the RBI to be introduced



Comments

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented her fourth budget in her shortest budget speech yet at 92 minutes. While the opposition has criticised the centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the focus of this year's budget has been "the upliftment of poor people".