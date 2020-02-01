Sensex Slumps 988 Points As Budget Fails To Enthuse Investors

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes fell sharply in trade on Saturday after the Union Budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman failed to enthuse investor sentiment. The Sensex plunged as much as 1,092 points to fall 40,000 and Nifty 50 index slumped as much as 328 points to hit an intraday low of 11,633.30. With today's fall, Sensex and Nifty touched lowest level in over three months. Selloff across sectors barring information technology shares led to deep cuts in stock markets today.

The Sensex fell 988 points or 2.4 per cent to close at 39,736 and the NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 300 points or 2.51 per cent to close at 11,662.

"Budget failed to address high hopes that market participants were anticipating from the Finance Minister to steer the economy out of the downturn," Vijay Chopra of Enoch Ventures told NDTV.