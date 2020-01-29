Sensex Up Over 350 Points As Markets On Way To Snap Two-Day Losing Streak

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes extended gains in afternoon trading and were on track to snap their two-day losing streak. Investors shifted focus to hopes of economic reforms from the upcoming Union Budget for financial year 2020-21 which will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, analysts said. Analysts say that the upcoming Union Budget assumes a lot of significance as it will be presented at a time when the economic growth fell to 4.5 per cent in July-September period, its slowest pace of growth in more than six years and the government has forecast growth of 5 per cent for current financial year, slowest pace in 11 years.

The Sensex rose as much as 368 points to hit an intraday high of 41,108.19 and the NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 114 points to 12,170.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to raise spending on infrastructure and cut some personal tax in its 2020/21 budget to spur consumer demand and investment, government sources and economists have said.

All the 11 sector gauges were trading higher led by the gauge of FMCG shares. The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.4 per cent. Metal shares also bounced back from two days of losses as the Nifty Metal index advanced 1.3 per cent. Nifty Private Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank indexes also rose between 0.6 and 0.8 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were largely flat as the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.15 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.1 per cent.

Tata Motors was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 6 per cent to Rs 186. Bajaj Finance advanced 4 per cent after its profit rose 46 per cent to Rs 1,488 crore in December quarter.

Bharti Infratel, Adani Ports, ITC, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, nestle India and Larsen & Toubro were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Eicher Motors, Dr. Reddy's Labs, TCS, UltraTech Cement and Titan were among the losers.