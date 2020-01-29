Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Losing Streak As Investors Shift Focus To Budget

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes snapped their two-day losing streak as investors shifted focus to hopes of economic reforms from the upcoming Union Budget for financial year 2020-21 which will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, analysts said. Analysts say that the upcoming Union Budget assumes a lot of significance as it will be presented at a time when the economic growth fell to 4.5 per cent in July-September period, its slowest pace of growth in more than six years and the government has forecast growth of 5 per cent for current financial year, slowest pace in 11 years.

The Sensex ended 232 points or 0.57 per cent higher at 41,199 and the NSE Nifty 50 index climbed74 points or 0.61 per cent to close at 12,130.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to raise spending on infrastructure and cut some personal tax in its 2020/21 budget to spur consumer demand and investment, government sources and economists have said.

All the 11 sector gauges, barring the Nifty Pharma index, ended higher led by the gauge of FMCG shares. The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.3 per cent. Metal shares also bounced back from two days of losses as the Nifty Metal index advanced 0.9 per cent. Nifty Auto and Financial Services 0.8 and 0.5 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended mixed as the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.2 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.16 per cent.

Tata Motors was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 7 per cent to close at Rs 188. Bajaj Finance advanced 5 per cent after its consolidated profit rose 52 per cent to Rs 1,614 crore in December quarter.

Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, ITC, Adani Ports and JSW Steel were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Eicher Motors, Yes Bank, Dr. Reddy's Labs, TCS, HDFC, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Cipla and Grasim industries were also among the losers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,284 shares closed higher while 1,225 ended lower on the BSE.