Sensex Falls Nearly 200 Points, Settles Below 41,000

Maruti Suzuki fell over 2% after it reported lower than estimated profit in December quarter.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes fell for the second straight session on Tuesday dragged by weakness in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Maruti Suzuki. Analysts say that the markets are likely to remain volatile ahead of the presentation of Union Budget due on Saturday, when it may also unveil more measures to lift growth. In today's session, the benchmarks opened higher and fluctuated at least six times between gains and losses before closing near the day's lowest levels. The Sensex fell as much as 285 points to fall below the 41,000 mark and Nifty 50 index touched an intra-day low of 12,024.

The Sensex ended 188 points or 0.4 per cent lower at 40,967 and the Nifty 50 index dropped 63 points or 0.5 per cent to close at 12,056.

The market has lots of expectations from this Budget amid an economic slowdown and it is being said that this Budget could be different because PM Modi himself was aggressively involved in drafting the Budget. There is a need for steps to get back confidence in the Indian economy. After a corporate tax cut, finance minister may announce cut in personal income tax to boost consumption in the economy, Santosh Meena, senior analyst at TradingBells said in an email statement.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended lower, led by the Nifty Metal index's 2.4 per cent fall. Nifty Media, Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Energy indexes also dropped 0.6-1 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty Financial Services index was the top gainer, up 0.3 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed selling pressure as the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.2 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.13 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki was among the top Nifty losers; the stock fell over 2 per cent to close at Rs 6,999 after the auto major reported lower-than-estimated profit of Rs 1,565 crore in quarter ended December 2019.

Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Coal India and ICICI Bank were also among the losers, down 1.7-4.4 per cent each.

On the flip side, Bharat Petroleum, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,540 shares closed lower while 994 ended higher on the BSE.