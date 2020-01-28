Rupee Edges Higher To Close At 71.31 Against Dollar

The rupee has recovered all of its losses against the greenback so far this year

The rupee appreciated by 12 paise - or 0.17 per cent - to end at 71.31 against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid easing crude oil prices. The rupee climbed up by 18 paise against the greenback before giving up some of those gains by the end of the session. Analysts say concerns about world growth amid the intensifying coronavirus scare however kept the upside in check. The rupee has recovered all of its losses against the greenback so far this year.

Crude oil prices dropped 2 per cent to three-month lows on Monday as the death toll from China's coronavirus grew, curtailing travel and fuelling expectations of slowing oil demand.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil prices - fell by $1.37 - or 2.3 per cent - to close at $59.32 a barrel, their lowest level recorded since October 21.

Global stock exchanges, which oil prices tend to follow, also sank as investors grew increasingly anxious about the widening crisis. The death toll from the virus crossed 100, with millions stranded in China during the biggest holiday of the year and expectations that the travel restrictions will hurt economic activity.

Domestic equity markets gave up early gains to close lower for a second straight day, as worries persisted about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The Nifty closed down 0.52 per cent at 12,055.80, while the Sensex lost 0.46 per cent to settle at 40,966.86.

Analysts say the markets are likely to remain volatile until the government presents the Union Budget on February 1, when it may also unveil more measures to lift growth.