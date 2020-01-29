Rupee Rises 7 Paise Against Dollar On Rebound In Equity Markets

The rupee had settled at 71.31 against the American currency on Tuesday.

The rupee on Wednesday appreciated 7 paise to settle at 71.24 against the US dollar following gains in the domestic equity market, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The rupee consolidated in a narrow range as market participants assessed the economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak and awaiting cues from the Union Budget, news agency PTI reported citing forex traders.

The local currency opened at 71.23 agains the dollar. The touched a high of 71.17 and low of 71.29. The domestic unit finally settled at 71.24, up 7 paise from its previous close.

"Indian rupee gained as risk sentiment recovered amid a rebound in the global and domestic equities. Market players assessing the economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak," V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities told PTI.

Mr Sharma added that strong foreign fund flows also supported strength in rupee as they have bought $2.21 billion equities so far this month.

"Rupee consolidated in a narrow range ahead of the important Union Budget that will be released later this week," Gaurang Somaiyaa, forex & bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services told PTI.

Mr Somaiyaa further said that on the domestic front, market participants will be keeping an eye on fiscal as well as GDP number.

"Expectation is that the number could disappoint and that could keep the rupee weighed down against the US dollar. We expect the USDINR (Spot) to quote in the range of 71.05 and 71.50," he said.

Meanwhile, the global crude benchmark Brent Futures rose 0.82 per cent to trade at $60 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback''s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.08 per cent to 98.09.

The 10-year Indian government bond yield was at 6.57 per cent.

Crude prices have seen some moderation in the past few sessions over demand slump amid rising coronavirus cases in China and other regions.

In equity markets, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes snapped their two-day losing streak as investors shifted focus to hopes of economic reforms from the upcoming Union Budget for financial year 2020-21 which will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, analysts said.

Analysts say that the upcoming Union Budget assumes a lot of significance as it will be presented at a time when the economic growth fell to 4.5 per cent in July-September period, its slowest pace of growth in more than six years and the government has forecast growth of 5 per cent for current financial year, slowest pace in 11 years.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,014.27 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.