Review Exemption Of Import Duty For Indian Defence Forces, Says CII

Defence budget: CII recommends that duty exemption should be extended to defence industry.

Industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has demanded that the government should review exemption of import duty granted to defence forces and ministry of defence for direct imports of defence equipment in the upcoming Union Budget 2020-21. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for financial year 2020-21 on February 1. CII in its Pre-Budget Memorandum has said that in the recent Budget, government reintroduced custom duty exemption and under this exemption notification, defence systems can be directly imported by ministry of defence or defence forces without payment of custom duty which will make imported goods cheaper as compared to goods manufactured by the Indian defence industry.

"By introducing exemption, it has not only made Indian Industry uncompetitive but also put them into further disadvantage position as the proposed exemption is applicable only for Direct Imports by ministry of defence or defence forces."

"The said notification not only encourages direct Imports but also discourages indigenization of defence manufacturing as Indian defence industry will not be able to compete with foreign defence supplier due to lack of level playing field," CII said in the Pre-Budget Memorandum.

"The custom duty exemption has been further extended even for IGST component of Custom Duty. Thus, along with basic custom duty and custom surcharge, now IGST is also exempted for such direct imports by MOD. This has added further level field issue for Indian defence industry," CII added.

"By re-introducing this custom duty exemption, is not only a regressive step but it is dent to India's vision for Make-in-India and self-reliance on defence capability. If government fails to take immediate corrective action, it will have far reaching negative impact on Indian defence industry which in turn will have negative impact on employment and overall economic growth of the country," CII noted

CII recommends that the duty exemption should also be extended to Indian defence industry on import of raw material, components or parts required for manufacture or supply of defence systems in line with the erstwhile custom duty exemption to narrow down the impact of level playing field.