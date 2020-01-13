Budget 2020: Industry Body Calls For Reduction In Customs Duty On Cement

India is the second largest cement producer in the world after China

Industry body CII or Confederation of Indian Industry has called for a reduction in the customs duty applicable to rubber tyre chips to push the cement industry, which is facing idle capacity due to low demand. In its Pre-Budget Memorandum 2020-21 report released weeks ahead of the presentation of Union Budget in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the trade body has suggested that the customs duty should be reduced to 5 per cent from the existing 10 per cent. India is the second largest cement producer in the world after China.

Currently, the import of cement does not attract customs duty whereas that of major inputs required for manufacturing it - such as limestone, gypsum, coal and petroleum coke - attracts a customs duty of 2.5-5 per cent. The import of tyre chips, which are used as an alternative fuel in the manufacturing of cement, and cement bags attracts a customs duty of 10 per cent, according to the CII.

"Cement clinkers are intermediate product in manufacture of cement which are ground to a fine powder to produce cement. These clinkers have customs duty of 10 per cent. This is an anomalous situation and goes against the government's 'Make in India' campaign," the industry body said in its memorandum.

The cement industry is an energy intensive industry which uses coal as the main fuel, However, due to inadequate supplies of domestic coal in certain areas, cement manufacturers are trying alternative fuel sources like tyre chips, according to the CII.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) applicable to cement needs to be brought down, the CII added.