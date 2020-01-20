Budget 2020 Printing Process Begins With Customary Halwa Ceremony

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was in the North Block for the halwa ceremony on Monday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the customary halwa ceremony at the Ministry of Finance in Delhi on Monday. The halwa ceremony marks the beginning of the process of printing Union Budget documents. The event assumes significance as once the sweet dish is served, a large number of officials and support staff directly associated with the Budget-making and printing process are required to stay in the North Block till the presentation of the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

Once halwa is served, the officials move to the basement of North Block and remain cut off from their families for around 10 days. This is done to prevent any leaks before the annual Budget is presented.

Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 'Halwa Ceremony' being held at Ministry of Finance, North Block, to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2020-21. pic.twitter.com/WnCt9Hm4Ws ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget for financial year 2020-21 on February 1.

Every year, the government follows the tradition of hosting a halwa ceremony a few days before the presentation of Union Budget in Parliament.

As part of the ceremony, the dessert is prepared in a large vessel and served to the finance ministry staff.

The ceremony also recognises and lauds the efforts of every staff member, who have been a part of the budget-making process.