Krishnamurthy Subramanian's Economic Survey To Be Released On January 31: 10 Things To Know

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian has a lot on his plate as he braces to present the Economic Survey a mere 24 hours from now.

An Economic Survey is a comprehensive report card on the economy, through which the Government of India's Chief Economic Adviser shares his perspective on the economy, provides insights on government's plans, delineates policy challenges faced by the government and makes necessary suggestions. The Chief Economic Advisor also recommends policy changes, which are however not binding on the government of the day.

The Economic Survey holds significance as it apprises common people about the state of economic affairs of the country and makes them aware about the key economic decisions of the government which impact their lives in a considerable way.

The economy is sputtering against a prolonged slowdown, demand contraction and job losses. Stagflation hangs like the sword of Damocles on the economy, with the gross domestic product (GDP) growth hitting a more than six year low of 4.5 per cent in the quarter ended September 30 and consumer inflation soaring to 7.35 per cent in December - the worst level recorded since July 2014.

The International Monetary Fund has already cut its growth forecast for India to 4.8 per cent for the fiscal year ending in March, and 5.8 per cent in the subsequent financial year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has limited headroom to revive the sluggish economy and spur consumer demand and investment, given the tight financial situation. The largesse of Rs 1.45 lakh crore by way of cut in the corporate taxes and Rs 102 lakh crore in infrastructure funding have yet to have the desired effect on the ground. And the government's revenues are not in the best of health.

Corporate and income tax collections are set to decline for the first time in at least two decades, with the tax department managing to collect a mere Rs 7.3 lakh crore as of January 23 as against the targeted tax collection of Rs 13.5 lakh crore for the year ending March 31.

The government is also said to fall short of its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore by as much as Rs 50,000 crore. It is also likely to breach its budget deficit target of 3.3 per cent, further denting its spending space.

In his first economic survey last year, Mr Subramanian had reiterated the ambitious agenda of achieving 8 per cent sustained GDP growth to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25, as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi.