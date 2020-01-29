Union Budget 2020: When And Where To Watch LIVE Coverage Of Economic Survey

The Economic Survey reviews the developments in the economy over the past financial year

Economic Survey 2019-20: The government will on Friday, January 31, release the Economic Survey for the current financial year (2019-20). The Economic Survey is a comprehensive report card on the economy. It is prepared by Government of India's Chief Economic Advisor. The Economic Survey 2019-20 will be tabled in both houses of Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31, which will be followed by a press conference addressed by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian and his team at 1:45 pm in New Delhi. The Economic Survey is typically released one day ahead of the presentation of Union Budget in Parliament. (Also read: Know All About Income Tax Benefits Under Section 80C Ahead Of Budget Day)

Where To Watch Economic Survey 2020 LIVE Coverage:

You can watch the LIVE webcast of the Economic Survey 2019-20 on NDTV here - ndtv.com/video/live/channel/ndtv24x7 (Also read: Where To Watch LIVE Coverage Of Budget 2020)

For LIVE telecast, viewers can tune in to news channel NDTV 24X7, which is available on channel number 604 on DTH service Tata Sky, and 603 on Dish TV. (Also read: Budget 2020 - What Fiscal Deficit Is And Why It Is Important To Keep It In Check)

The Economic Survey reviews the developments in the economy over the past financial year, highlights the policy initiatives of the government and economic prospects in the short and medium terms.

The Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance prepares the Economic Survey under the overall guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser. It is scrutinised by the Finance Secretary and approved by the Finance Minister before being tabled in the Parliament.