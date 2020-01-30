Sensex Plunges Over 300 Points As Selloff Across Sectors Deepens

Domestic stock markets moved lower on Thursday tracking weakness in Asian peers amid mounting evidence that the coronavirus epidemic was spreading its tentacles across China, threatening to disrupt the world's second largest economy. The S&P BSE Sensex index declined as much as 347.15 points to hit 40,851.51 on the downside, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark slid to as low as 12,019.85, down 109.65 points from the previous close. Losses across sectors, led by banking, IT, energy and pharmaceutical shares, pulled the markets lower.

At 1:05 pm, the Sensex traded 315.21 points - or 0.77 per cent - lower at 40,883.45 while the Nifty was down 95.10 points - or 0.78 per cent - at 12,034.40. Forty stocks on the 50-scrip benchmark index traded lower at the time.

Top percentage losers were Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries, Cipla, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv, struggling with losses of between 1.90 per cent and 5.58 per cent.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors, Power Grid, Bharti Infratel, NTPC, ICICI Bank and HDFC - up between 0.35 per cent and 1.28 per cent - were among the top Nifty gainers.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top drags on the Sensex, together accounting for a nearly 200-point fall in the index.

Analysts say the markets are likely to remain volatile until the government presents the Budget on February 1, when it may unveil measures to lift growth.