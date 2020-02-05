Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Nifty Touches 12,000; Airtel Shares In Focus

At 9:21 am, the Sensex traded 63.76 points - or 0.16 per cent - higher at 40,853.14, while the Nifty was up 6.45 points - or 0.05 per cent - at 11,986.10. Twenty four stocks on the 50-scrip index moved higher at the time.

Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, Britannia, Indian Oil and Eicher Motors, up between 1.20 per cent and 2.11 per cent.

On the other hand, top percentage laggards on the Nifty were Infosys, Yes Bank, Cipla, Zee Entertainment and Asian Paints, trading between 0.76 per cent and 1.09 per cent lower.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex, whereas Infosys, HDFC and ICICI Bank were the biggest drags.

Market breadth favoured gains, with 829 stocks trading higher against 302 moving lower on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 1,026 stocks advanced while 489 declined in the first few minutes of trade.

Analysts awaited the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly policy review meeting due on Thursday, February 6. The central bank is widely expected to maintain its "accommodative" stance of policy without lowering interest rates as inflation stays above its comfort zone.

The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) cut rates by 135 basis points over five straight meetings last year, before surprising markets in December by holding the policy repo steady at 5.15 per cent due to growing concerns over inflation.

Bharti Airtel shares rose nearly 2 per cent before turning flat, a day after the private sector telecom major reported its third straight quarterly loss. India's third-largest telecom firm posted a loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the quarter ended December 31, as against a profit of Rs 86.2 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, as it booked Rs 1,050 crore in charges related to spectrum fee payments and write-downs of network equipment.

Equities in other Asian markets steadied, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 0.36 per cent higher and Japan's Nikkei stock index rising 0.99 per cent. Chinese stocks nudged higher on hopes of additional stimulus to lessen the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak, but risks remain as the illness continues to spread and the death toll neared 500.