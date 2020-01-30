Sensex Closes 285 Points Lower Amid Broad-Based Selloff

The Sensex ended 284.84 points - or 0.69 per cent - lower at 40,913.82 and the the Nifty settled at 12,035.80, down 93.70 points - or 0.77 per cent - from its previous close. Forty stocks on the 50-scrip benchmark index finished the session in the negative territory.

Top percentage losers in the index were Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Hindalco and Zee Entertainment, ending between 2.35 per cent and 5.10 per cent lower.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Eicher Motors and NTPC - settling between 0.49 per cent and 1.62 per cent higher - were among the top Nifty gainers.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys and ITC were the top drags on the Sensex, together accounting for a fall of more than 200 points in the index.

Volatility was witnessed ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts at the end of the session. Analysts say the markets are likely to remain volatile until the government presents the Budget on February 1, when it may unveil measures to lift growth.

Equities in other Asian markets slipped while safe-haven assets gold and bonds were in demand as the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in China climbed to 170 as of late Wednesday and number of infected patients rose to 7,711.

"There is an expectation that the coronovirus outbreak will lead to a slowdown in China, which will lead to a slowdown in demand," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Global Securities.

On Thursday, the Nifty metals index fell 0.84 per cent. Tata Steel, JSW Steel and mining group Vedanta were among the top decliners in the Nifty 50. Metals stocks have come under pressure in recent sessions amid fears of falling demand for commodities due to the coronavirus outbreak in the world's top metals consumer China.

Shares in Interglobe Aviation, the parent of the country's top airline IndiGo, fell 1.5 per cent after a majority of its shareholders voted against changing rules on stock sales.