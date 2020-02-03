Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Nifty Near 11,600 Amid Volatile Trade

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session on a volatile note with benchmark indices fluctuating between gains and losses a day after slumping to their lowest levels in three months following Budget 2020-21 announcements. The S&P BSE Sensex index declined as much as 172.46 points to hit 39,563.07 on the downside, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark dropped to as low as 11,614.75, down 47.1 points from the previous close.

At 9:21 am, the Sensex traded 77.99 points - or 0.20 per cent - higher at 39,813.52 while the Nifty was up 3.55 points at 11,665.40.

Thirty nine stocks on the 50-scrip index moved higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were Coal India, Indian Oil, Zee Entertainment, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints, up between 1.93 per cent and 2.91 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Infratel, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries and Eicher Motors - down between 0.79 per cent and 2.77 per cent - were the top Nifty losers.

ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro were the top drags on the Sensex.

Economists and industry leaders say the budget proposals would provide some support to growth over the longer term but were insufficient to give it an immediate boost.

The domestic stock markets have been volatile in the past few sessions in the run up to Union Budget 2020-21.

On Saturday, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty benchmark indices slumped to close at their lowest levels recorded since October 27.