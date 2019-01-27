Budget 2019: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Online

Budget speech will start at 11 am in the Parliament on February 1.

The government will present the interim budget in Parliament on February 1. That will be the last budget before the general election due by May this year. From economists to common people, all eyes will remain on Budget announcements for any signs of changes in policy in the coming period. The printing process of Budget 2019 documents kicked off with a "halwa ceremony" on January 21. The government shared images of senior Union ministers Shiv Pratap Shukla and Pon Radhakrishnan, among other officials, congratulating each other while distributing the sweet dish. Here's where and when you can watch the Budget presentation:

Where To Watch Union Budget LIVE Streaming Online?

For LIVE Telecast, viewers can tune in to news channel NDTV 24X7.

When To Watch Union Budget?

Budget speech will start at 11 am in the Parliament on February 1.

When Will Rail Budget Be Presented?

Just like last year, rail budget will also be presented along with the union budget.Till 2016, the railway budget was presented a few days before the Union budget. However, in September 2016, the government scrapped the 92-year-old practice of presenting rail budgets and general budgets separately. Arun Jaitley became the first finance minister to present a combined Union Budget with Rail Budget in 2017.

What Is Economic Survey?

Ahead of the budget presentation, the Economic Survey will also be released. The Economic Survey summarises the annual economic development in the country. It facilitates a better appreciation of the mobilisation of resources and their allocation in the Budget

