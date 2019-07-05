Budget 2019: When And Where To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech

Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-year Budget for 2019-20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-year Budget for the current financial year 2019-20 in the Parliament on Friday. This will also be the first Budget after the NDA government's return to power in a landslide victory in May 2019 led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ms Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman finance minister, is widely expected to boost spending and provide tax relief in the much-anticipated Union Budget. Economists say the Finance Minister needs to announce measures that spur growth without straining expenditure much.

The Budget is the most comprehensive report of government's finances, consolidates revenues from all sources and outlays for all activities. It is closely watched by economists, corporates and general public for policy announcement.

Budget 2019: When And Where To Live Stream Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget Speech

Until 1999, the Budget was announced at 5 pm on the last working day of February. Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha changed the Budget presentation ritual by announcing the 1999 Union Budget at 11 am.

Till 2016, the Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February. Former finance minister Arun Jaitley changed the tradition in 2017 when he presented the Budget on February 1.

The Budget speech will begin at 11:00 am and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start the speech by addressing it to the speaker of Lok Sabha.

