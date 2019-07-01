Budget 2019: Brace For Some Volatility Ahead Of July 5, Say Market Experts

India Union Budget 2019: Market participants will watch the budget announcements closely on Friday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present her first Budget in Parliament on July 5. Economists and analysts eye significant measures to address the slowdown in growth and consumption, and prop up job creation. Analysts say some volatility can be expected in the run-up to Union Budget presentation. Many experts expect the Union Budget - the first full-year by the NDA government after its return to power in May 2019 - to be pro-growth but also highlight that any major steps would further put pressure on the government's fiscal consolidation path.

Here's what the Street expects from the upcoming Budget:

Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking:

"Participants should prepare themselves for a volatile week, citing list of events and data which are lined up."

He expects the 50-scrip benchmark Nifty index to hover in a broader range of 10,500-12,000.

"We expect the budget to be pro-growth given the decelerating economic growth and rising unemployment rate. Also, it would likely to set the roadmap for the government to implement key policies and tax reforms over its tenure."

Anand Rathi

Brokerage Anand Rathi has said in a note that it expects the government to announce a one-off increase in fiscal deficit target to 3.8 per cent of GDP, from 3.4 per cent in the interim Budget.

Noting that the expected budget-neutral market capitalisation would be positive for public sector banks, Anand Rathi said that fiscal slippage will be negative for the debt market.

Anand Rathi expects the budget to positively impact the equity market, especially the FMCG, small durables, two-wheelers, real estate and infra companies.

Jyoti Roy, DVP-research, Angel Broking:

The markets had a rough start of the year clearly ignoring positive factors such as a dovish US central bank, rate cuts by the RBI and the interim Budget that tried to address the issue of farm distress.

Resurfacing of the IL&FS crisis, a sharp fall in stocks of certain large corporate houses saddled with high debt, and escalating geopolitical tensions were among the factors hurting the markets, he added.

"We believe that prospects of a weak government at the centre have receded significantly over the past few weeks which are being factored in by the markets," he said.

"Mid and small cap stocks are now available at very reasonable valuations and we expect them to lead the pre-election rally."

In the current market scenario, Mr Roy prefers multi-cap and mid-cap funds over large-cap funds in the mutual fund space.

Sahaj Agrawal, head of derivatives, Kotak Securities:

"We believe Nifty is in a structural uptrend. Recent behavioral parameters have affirmed the positive outlook. We expect the index to scale new highs in the near term and test 12300-12400 odd levels."

"A budget rally could be in the offing and aggressive long positions can be initiated. Support for the index is seen at 11,500. A bull call spread can be initiated at current levels."

