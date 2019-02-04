Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Nifty Slips Below 10,850: 5 Things To Know

Market breadth favoured the declines

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session on a weak note, with the Nifty opening 16 points lower and the Sensex declining 13 points from the previous close. The start of the session marked the first opening of the markets after presentation of the Interim Budget 2019-20 in Parliament last week. In early trade, the Sensex shed as much as 155 points to hit 36,314 and the Nifty dropped 49 points to touch 10,844 on the downside.