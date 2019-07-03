Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Led By Gains In IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro

The Sensex and Nifty traded in a narrow range for most part of the session

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes edged higher in late afternoon deals, a day ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey for financial year 2018-19. For most part of the day, Sensex and Nifty traded in a narrow range. The Sensex traded in a range of 200 points while Nifty 50 Index touched high of 11,945.20 and a low of 11,887.05. As of 2:38 pm, Sensex traded 0.2 per cent or 91 points higher at 39,907.68 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index rose 0.22 per cent to 11,936.15.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, Britannia Industries, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers on the Nifty.

On the other hand, GAIL, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were among the laggards.

Analysts say the presentation of the Economic Survey by the government's Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Thursday, and that of Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the next day will be watched closely.

