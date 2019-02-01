Budget 2019: Rs 64,587 Cr Budgetary Support For Railways In 2019-20, Announces Finance Minister Piyush Goyal

Capital support from Budget for railways is proposed at Rs 64,587 crore for railways in 2019-20.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government has allocated Rs 64,587 crore for railways in the Interim Budget for 2019-20. Presenting the Interim Budget in Parliament, Mr Goyal said: "Indian Railways has experienced its safest year in history. We are introducing container cargo movement to the North East".

"All unmanned level crossings on broad gauge network have been completely eliminated," he said.

Speaking about the manufacture of engineless Train 18, Mr Goyal said: "Vande Bharat Express will give Indian passengers world class facility, with speed, safety and service. This major leap developed by our engineers will give an impetus to Make in India programme and create jobs."

He said: "Capital support from Budget for railways is proposed at Rs 64,587 crore for railways in 2019-20.

"In fact, railways' overall capital expenditure programme is historic at Rs 1,58,658 crore."

Mr Goyal also said that the operating ratio of railways will come down to 95 per cent in 2019-20 from 96.2 per cent in 2018-19.



